Mayoral polls: Jamaat set to field Selim in Dhaka North, Shadik in South

File photos of Mohammad Selim Uddin (left) and Ducsu Vice-President Shadik Kayem (right). Collage: TBS

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has selected Mohammad Selim Uddin, ameer of its Dhaka North city unit, as its candidate in the upcoming Dhaka North City Corporation mayoral polls, and Ducsu Vice-President (VP) Shadik Kayem for Dhaka South.

The party’s Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar disclosed the names today (14 September), while talking to reporters after a conference organised by the National Doctors Forum in Dhaka.

He said Jamaat is an election-oriented political party and has taken organisational preparations for the upcoming local government elections.

“We have reached the final stage of completing the nomination process for candidates in all Union Parishads, Upazila Parishads, municipalities and city corporations at the grassroots level. In many places, we have already internally announced our candidates,” Porwar said.

He said Jamaat will participate in the elections to the two Dhaka city corporations and has already selected its candidates through its organisational process.

“We will officially announce the candidates at the appropriate time. It has already appeared in the media that we have announced Selim Uddin as our candidate in Dhaka North and Shadik Kayem in Dhaka South,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shadik, whose actual name is Md Abu Shadik Kayem, played an important role as a coordinator during the 2024 mass uprising.

He was later elected Ducsu VP in the September 2025 election.

Yesterday, the National Citizen Party (NCP) announced its mayoral candidates for the two Dhaka city corporations.

It picked its Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary as its candidate for Dhaka South and Spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain for Dhaka North.

The ruling BNP has yet to announce its candidates for the city polls.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/mayoral-polls-jamaat-set-field-selim-dhaka-north-shadik-south-1542676