Manchester United beat Brentford to go third in Premier League

Manchester United strengthened their push for a Champions League spot with a composed 2-1 home victory over Brentford in the Premier League yesterday (27 April).

The win lifted United three points clear of Liverpool and Aston Villa, moving them into third place and bringing them closer to securing European football next season for the first time since 2024.

Casemiro opened the scoring after 11 minutes, heading in at the far post for what was his 11th headed goal since joining the club in 2022- behind only Erling Haaland, Ollie Watkins, and Chris Wood in that category.

Brentford matched United for much of an entertaining first half, but the hosts doubled their advantage just before the break when Benjamin Sesko finished a swift counterattack after a pass from Bruno Fernandes, registering his 19th assist of the season- the highest in the league.

Sesko praised Fernandes after the match, highlighting their training-ground chemistry and the midfielder’s creative influence.

Brentford struggled to convert chances despite a competitive display, with Mathias Jensen’s late strike in the 87th minute offering only a brief lifeline.

Brentford manager Keith Andrews said his side were “bitterly disappointed” but insisted they had played well against a strong opponent, adding that their approach remained “brave” despite the defeat.

The result leaves Brentford ninth in the table, level on points with Chelsea and Fulham, while their hopes of European qualification remain alive despite a winless league run since February.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/manchester-united-beat-brentford-go-third-premier-league-1423471