Malaysia offers LNG support for Bangladesh as Tarique, Anwar hold talks

File photo: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, right, addresses a joint press conference with Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at Perdana Putra, the office of the Malaysian Prime Minister, at Putrajaya on 22 June 2026. Photo: PMO

Highlights

Malaysia explores LNG support amid Bangladesh’s gas crisis

Tarique and Anwar discuss energy and investment cooperation

PETRONAS cooperation proposed to supply urgent LNG needs

Leaders discuss Axiata investments and MMC Port cooperation

Phone call follows Tarique’s June official Malaysia visit

Bangladesh and Malaysia signed several agreements during visit

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim held a telephone conversation today (28 July) on Bangladesh’s ongoing gas supply crisis, with Malaysia expressing willingness to explore supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) to help meet the country’s urgent energy needs.

Speaking to reporters, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Aninda Islam Amit said Tarique had written to Anwar and later spoken with him by phone seeking Malaysia’s support as Bangladesh works to restore operations at its damaged floating LNG terminal.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, particularly in the energy and investment sectors, including possible cooperation with Malaysia’s state-owned energy company PETRONAS to supply LNG to Bangladesh.

“During the telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Tarique Rahman today, we touched on various issues related to efforts to strengthen Malaysia-Bangladesh relations, particularly in the energy and investment sectors,” Anwar wrote.

According to Amit, the Malaysian prime minister assured Bangladesh that his government would explore all possible avenues of support and respond after consulting the relevant authorities.

Bangladesh’s appeal comes after a technical failure at the Excelerate Energy-operated floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) off Moheshkhali knocked out around 500-600 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of regasification capacity, triggering acute gas shortages for households, industries, power plants and CNG stations.

He said senior officials of Excelerate Energy, including Regional Vice-President Aziz Kassim, met government representatives today and presented a recovery plan.

“We are somewhat reassured after today’s discussions. Domestic and international experts are working round the clock to restore the terminal,” he said.

The government now expects the FSRU to resume supplying 280-300 mmcfd early next week, with full restoration likely by the end of the week if repair work proceeds as planned, Amit said.

He said the crisis had exposed Bangladesh’s limited flexibility in LNG infrastructure.

“We have very few alternatives. That’s why a problem at a single FSRU has affected the entire country,” he said.

To strengthen long-term energy security, the government is accelerating efforts to develop a land-based LNG terminal with support from international partners, including Japan, the state minister added.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/foreign-policy/anwar-tarique-discuss-lng-cooperation-1500231