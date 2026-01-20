Litton in dark over their participation in WC

Staff Correspondent 20 January, 2026, 19:26

Litton Das. | BCB photo

Bangladesh national cricket team captain Litton Das on Tuesday expressed his concern over his team’s participation in the forthcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

‘I don’t know; I don’t have any answer. There are many days left ahead of the World Cup. We are not sure whether we will go to the World Cup or not,’ Litton said when he was asked whether the wicket of the eliminator match was ideal for their World Cup preparation.

The 10th edition of the ICC T20 World is scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is refusing to play in India, citing security concerns, and have asked the International Cricket Council to shift their matches to Sri Lanka.

BCB held discussions with ICC officials in Dhaka on Saturday regarding the ongoing impasse; however, no agreement was reached.

‘You don’t know, I don’t know; we’re on the same page,’ Litton said, answering another question regarding Bangladesh’s participation in the World Cup.

After his team, Rangpur Riders, was knocked out of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League, Litton joked that he would now ‘chill’ in his room after a hectic tournament.

‘The tournament has finished [for us]. Now I will chill in my room, what else! You need recovery, as the last few matches were hectic,’ he said.

Litton, however, said that they’d have ample time to get prepared for the World Cup.

‘We still have 14 days before the World Cup, as the BPL will conclude for some of our players on the 23rd. This gives us plenty of opportunities to mentally prepare,’ he stated.

He also mentioned that the board had not contacted him regarding the matter. When asked whether they should have done so, he simply replied, ‘I don’t know.’

Litton also skipped the question on his personal opinion in the matter, simply saying, ‘No comment.’

However, Litton also said that everyone was going through uncertainty.

‘If you knew in which group you would play and in which country you were going, it would have been a great help. No one knows. From my position, I am uncertain. I think the whole of Bangladesh is uncertain,’ he said.

Litton was also not happy at all with his performance in the BPL, where he managed only 202 runs from 11 innings at an average of 20.2 while striking at 126.25.

‘Very bad,’ Litton said, reflecting his performance.

