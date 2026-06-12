Listed top criminal Palash shot at Rampura

Published :

Jun 12, 2026 16:57

The victim was identified as Yasin Khan Palash alias Kalya Palash, reports UNB.

Officer-in-Charge of Hatirjheel Police Station Md Asaduzzaman said Palash was standing near Ekramunnesa Girls’ High School on the opposite side of the BTV head office on his way home after offering Jummah prayers at a local mosque.

Two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire on him around 2:00pm before fleeing the scene, he said, adding that Palash was rescued and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Further details about the incident were not available immediately.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/pm-to-visit-coxs-bazar-saturday