Lack of accountability turns leaders into disgraced statesmen like Hasina: Info minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan today (13 March) said that in a state where accountability does not exist, leaders become disgraced statesmen like Sheikh Hasina.

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a cheque distribution programme of the Journalists Welfare Trust in Bogura at around 11am.

The programme was held at Karotoa Convention Hall to distribute financial assistance to 51 journalists and scholarship cheques among their 46 meritorious children from the seven districts of Rajshahi Division. The event was organised by Journalists Union Bogura.

Addressing journalists, the minister said the assistance being provided was not an act of charity. He said the initiative aimed to strengthen the media and establish a culture of accountability.

He said where accountability does not exist, leaders turn into what he described as persecuted and disgraced statesmen like Sheikh Hasina. He added that if accountability had existed, the fugitive government of Sheikh Hasina and the Bangladesh Awami League would not have faced the present situation.

Referring to facilities for the people of Bogura, Swapan said he was not sure whether additional benefits could be ensured, but promised that the opportunities and facilities they deserve would be listed.

He also said steps would be taken to launch a television broadcasting centre in Bogura, which he said was once envisioned by the late Khaleda Zia. He further assured that the Bogura radio centre would be made fully operational after Friday prayers.

The programme was presided over by Managing Director of Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust Mohammad Abdul Bashir. Special guest Additional Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Atikur Rahman Rumon also spoke.

SOurce: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/lack-accountability-turns-leaders-disgraced-statesmen-hasina-info-minister-1385836