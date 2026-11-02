Monday, November 2, 2026

Labour minister alleges conspiracy to destabilise govt before Dec

Labour Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury has accused a group of conspiring to destabilise the country before December, as garment workers’ protests spread.

He spoke on Sunday night after meeting Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Secretariat, reports bdnews24.com.

“Discussions focused on [Sunday’s] developments. You know that a group is conspiring ahead of December and plotting to destabilise the government,” he said.

He alleged that people outside the labour movement were conspiring with different organisations, adding that the government would respond politically

The prime minister called the emergency meeting after garment workers demanding a Tk 30,000 minimum wage took to the streets in Mirpur, Gazipur and elsewhere, clashing with police.

Ministers and advisors also discussed restoring stability and maintaining public order across the country.

The meeting began at 6pm in the Cabinet Division conference room and lasted around one and a half hours.

Ariful said the prime minister had instructed officials to keep factories running and ensure public safety.

“He said factories and industries must operate properly, people’s lives and property must be protected, and all of us must remain alert. He instructed us to take appropriate measures,” the minister said.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/labour-minister-alleges-conspiracy-to-destabilise-govt-before-dec

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2011-2019: The Bangladesh Chronicle
MORE STORIES

High-level IMF delegation arrives in Dhaka Sunday on five-day visit to discuss new loan...

The Bangladesh Chronicle -
0

Bangladesh Buddhists Live in the Shadows of Rohingya Fear

The Bangladesh Chronicle -
0

Schools-colleges to remain off from 1st Ramadan

bdchronicle -
0