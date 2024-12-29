Labour market shrinking, unskilled migration increasing: RMMRU report

Infographic: TBS

The Refugee and Migratory Movement Research Unit (RMMRU) believes the labour market for Bangladeshi workers is shrinking, primarily due to fraudulent visa trading and the overspending of workers.

Amid the closure of labour markets in such countries as Malaysia, the Maldives, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the rate of less-skilled migration – widely known as unskilled – has increased by at least 4 percentage points through November this year compared to the previous year.

The data come from the RMMRU’s report, “The Dynamics and Nature of Labor Migration 2024: Achievements and Challenges,” made public today (28 December) at the National Press Club.

Professor Tasneem Siddiqui, founder chair of RMMRU, highlighted the fact that Bangladesh’s single destination-centric market system is a key factor behind the closure of various markets.

Photo: TBS

According to the White Paper on the state of the economy, she explained, when a new market opens, recruitment agencies from both Bangladesh and the destination country send workers in large numbers.

However, if the labour wings of Bangladesh embassies in those countries issue clearances without properly verifying employers’ capacities or backgrounds, it leads to chaos and sanctions, she warned.

“Workers are often sent without knowing whether there are jobs available, and many are sent fraudulently. If this continues, sanctions by Saudi Arabia could follow,” she cautioned.

If the current pace of migration continues, approximately 10 lakh workers could go abroad by the end of the year, marking a 30.8% decrease in migrant numbers in 2024 compared to 2023, according to the RMMRU report.

The report notes that migration was disrupted in July and August due to the mass uprising, which is reflected in the overall statistics. One key demand from recruiting agencies was to shorten the migration processing time. With the ministry’s proactive approach, over one lakh workers were able to go abroad in October and November with BMET clearance.

This year, 90% of Bangladeshi workers migrated to just six countries, with 60% going to Saudi Arabia. Other top destinations included Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore, the UAE and Jordan. However, labour migration to Italy was halted due to forged documents, while migration to Serbia was disrupted by server issues in the application process, according to the RMMRU.

BMET received 4,934 manual complaints in 2024 to assist cheated migrants, resolving 1,653 cases. However, RMMRU points out that the average compensation of Tk32,000 per worker is “unfortunate” considering that migrant workers spend Tk4-5 lakh to go abroad.

Tasneem Siddiqui believes the decline in complaints is due to BMET stopping the acceptance of online complaints in 2018.

From January to November 2024, 9.06 lakh men and women migrated for work, down from 13.05 lakh in 2023. Among them, 54,696 were women, making up 6.03% of the total migrant workers, the lowest in the past decade excluding the Covid period.

Female participation in migration has decreased by 22% in 2024 compared to 2023. RMMRU attributes this decline to the growing uncertainty around decent work opportunities for female migrants.

Less-skilled migration rises

In 2024, 54.23% of migrant workers, or 491,480, were low-skilled, up from 50% the previous year. Skilled workers made up 23.62% of migrants, slightly down from 24.76% in 2023.

Additionally, 4.59% were professionals, 23.62% were skilled, and 17.56% were semi-skilled.

RMMRU cites several reasons for the low number of skilled workers being sent abroad, including the quality of training provided by BMET, lack of recognition, insufficient budget, vacant manpower positions and the reluctance of recruiting agencies.

Remittances are increasing as confidence in the banking sector returns

In the first seven months of 2024, remittances totalled $15.02 billion, with $9.223 billion sent between August and November.

If this trend continues, total remittances for the year are projected to reach $26.4 billion, a 32.54% increase from the previous year, according to RMMRU forecasts.

RMMRU attributes the rise in remittances to expatriates regaining confidence in the banking sector following the student-led mass uprising that led to the fall of the Awami League government.

Recommendations to interim govt

From 2002-03 to 2023-24, the migration sector’s allocation in the annual budget ranged from 0.05% to 0.10%.

To better protect migrants and their rights, RMMRU has recommended allocating at least 1% of the national budget to this sector, or an amount equivalent to 5% of the remittances sent home by migrants each year.

This funding should be used to safeguard workers’ rights and support their families, excluding the ministry’s institutional operating costs.

Additionally, RMMRU suggested forming a reform commission on migration and evaluating the effectiveness of technical training centres.

