July Charter must guide next polls

National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam yesterday said the next election must be held on the basis of the July Charter and the next government will be obliged to implement the charter.

“There is no alternative to the July Charter and July Proclamation…It is our clear message,” he said at a street rally in Gazipur as a part of the party’s “July March to Rebuild the Nation” campaign.

He also stated that the July Charter and July Proclamation must be declared by August 5. “We don’t want any alternative,” he said, adding that the July Charter must have a legal basis.

The NCP leader said national consensus must be achieved on how the charter will be implemented.

In another rally, Nahid said, “Our fight for a new Bangladesh is going on… We have declared we will drive Mujibism out from every inch of this land.”

Nahid also condemned the recent attacks on Hindu homes and businesses in Rangpur’s Gangachara upazila and called for justice.

Speaking at a rally at Nirala intersection in Tangail yesterday, he said, “We’ve seen that Hindu homes were recently attacked and looted in Rangpur. We strongly condemn this.”

Nahid said no one should be spared for insulting the Prophet [PBUH], but “justice must follow the law.”

“We must respect the law, but we will never accept this kind of incident.”

“Islam does not permit violence against any community. Our religion says the father is not guilty of the son’s crime, nor is the son guilty of the father’s. The Prophet always ensured the safety of other religions.”

Nahid said the people behind this attack did not have religious intentions. “Their intention is political, their intention is communal, and their intention is to loot. And this politics was started by the Awami League.”

He demanded justice for both the attack on Hindu homes and the insult to the Prophet.

The NCP convener also called for the recognition of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani.

Nahid said, “We want to pay tribute to Maulana Bhashani. Although leaders like Sher-e-Bangla Fazlul Haque and Maulana Bhashani were key architects of Bangladesh, only one person has been officially recognised as the father of the nation and glorified for the past 54 years.”

Nahid described Bhashani as not just a political leader but a philosopher who spoke of a “politics of responsibility”.