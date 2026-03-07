Ex-adviser Mahfuj’s platform ‘Alternatives’ unveils national organising committee

File photo of Mahfuj Alam, former adviser to the interim government. Photo: Collected

A 17-member national organising committee has been announced for Alternatives, a new platform launched at the initiative of Mahfuj Alam, former information adviser in the interim government, with three former leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

The organisation posted details of the committee in a press release on its Facebook page last night (6 March), and Mahfuj shared the post from his verified Facebook account a few minutes later.

According to the release, the members of the organising include Ahmed Ibne Arif (Ani), Emon Syed, Imran Ahmed, Jaheen Faruque Amin, Tanvir Chowdhury, Tasnuva Jabin, Durjoy Das Gupta, Farhadul Alam Sabuj, Maida Tanha Bidushi, Mutasim Billah, Moniruzzaman, Md Raihanur Rahman (Rabi), Mohammad Erfanul Haque, Sajjad Hossain Shahidullah, Sheikh Farid and Hasan Ali.

Among them, Tajnuva Jabin and Hasan Ali are former joint conveners of the NCP, while Emon Sayed previously served as the party’s joint chief organiser (southern region).

The number of members in the committee will be gradually expanded based on organisational needs, the release said.

The release added that members of the committee will serve as organisers, with responsibilities that include establishing contact with politically conscious youth across different regions of the country and engaging with the families of the July martyrs, injured protesters and low-profile movement activists to nurture new leadership.

The organisers will also work to expand the platform across the country with the aim of fostering a responsible and participatory political culture.

The press release added that committee members will gradually advance efforts to build organisational structures in different districts by bringing together students, workers, farmers and the public through outreach and dialogue.

Earlier, on 7 February, Alternatives officially launched its activities by organising a discussion titled “Post-July Bangladesh: Our Failures and the Path to a New Beginning” at the Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium of Dhaka University.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/ex-adviser-mahfujs-platform-alternatives-unveils-national-organising-committee