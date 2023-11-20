JP not sure about participating in elections yet: Chunnu

Though the party started selling nomination papers on Monday, Jatiya Party said that they had not yet taken final decision about taking part in the 12th parliamentary elections.

‘We have started the process relating to the election but it’s not our final decision to join the polls,’ said party secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

Talking to reporters at the Jatiya Party chairmen’s Banani office, he said that they were completing the necessary process for taking part in the election.

He, however, said that the Election Commission had failed to create proper environment for holding a fair and credible election.

As an election-oriented party, Chunnu said that they hoped the election would be held in a joyous atmosphere where all parties would join and voters would cast their votes spontaneously. ‘We request the authorities concerned to take steps so that the voter can get confidence that they will be able to cast their vote going to the polling stations.’

Replying to a question, he said that their party chairman GM Quader would finalise the decision whether it would participate in the election after consultation with senior leaders.

He said that their party was rigid in their decision to field candidates in all 300 parliamentary seats.

Replying to another question, he said there was still time for two major parties-Awami League and BNP to reach a consensus on the election through discussion.

The Election Commission also can reschedule the election if necessary to ensure a participatory election.

Earlier, the party started selling nomination forms from the party chairmen’s Banani office at 10:00am.

The party nomination aspirants are collecting nomination forms by paying Tk 30,000 for each seat.

The nomination forms will be sold from Jatiya Party chairmen’s Banani office from 10:00am to 4:00pm till November 23, said a press release signed by Mahmud Alam, joint office secretary of Jatiya Party on Monday.

Those who have collected nomination papers to contest the forthcoming general election with Jatiya Party tickets will have to face interviews from November 24 to November 26.

The final list of candidates will be published on November 27.

On November 15, chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced that the 12th parliamentary election of the country would be held on January 7.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers is November 30, while December 1-4 was fixed for scrutinising nomination papers and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 17.

New Age