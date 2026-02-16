Jatiyo Party fails to win any seat, secures less than 1% of votes

The Jatiyo Party failed to win a single seat in the 13th National Parliamentary Election, securing only 0.89% of the vote despite fielding candidates in 199 constituencies nationwide, according to Election Commission data.

Party Chairman Ghulam Muhammad Quader retained his deposit by finishing third in his constituency, while party Secretary Shamim Haider Patwary lost his deposit in one of his two constituencies.

Nearly all other senior party leaders also lost deposits, including former MPs Golam Kibria Tipu (Barishal-3) and Mohammad Swifuddin Ahmed Milon (Dhaka-7).

The party could not come close to victory in any constituency.

The Election Commission data shows that the BNP received 49.97% of votes, Jamaat 31.76%, and the National Citizen Party (NCP) 3.05%.

Analysts say Jatiyo Party fielded the largest number of candidates after these parties, but failed to attract voter support.

Political analysts attribute the collapse partly to the party’s image as an Awami League ally.

“Politics based solely on personal or regional influence rarely succeeds. A political party must have its own ideology and present it to the public. Being both in opposition and previously in government creates a dual image that voters often reject,” Md Abdul Alim, a former member of the Electoral Reform Commission, told The Business Standard.

Jatiyo Party was founded by late former president HM Ershad in the 1980s and remained in power until the 1990s. Even after losing office, it was traditionally considered the third-largest party and held strong positions in northern constituencies, including Rangpur.

However, in recent years, repeated splits, internal conflicts, and involvement in power-sharing arrangements have weakened the party’s base.

In the 2008 national election, Jatiyo Party was part of the Awami League-led Grand Alliance, and in 2014, it became the main opposition following a BNP-Jamaat boycott.

Despite fielding over 150 candidates in this election, the party’s diminished voter support is evident in the current results, highlighting a historic low for a party that once dominated northern constituencies and held considerable parliamentary influence.

