Jatiya Party leader GM Quader’s income falls, but cash holdings increase

A comparison of affidavits submitted ahead of the upcoming 13th parliamentary election with those filed for the 12th election in 2024 shows notable changes in his declared finances.

In his latest affidavit, Quader described himself as a politician and party chairman. He reported an income of Tk 190,000 from shares, savings certificates and bank deposits, along with Tk 210,000 received as an allowance in his capacity as leader of the opposition.

Two years earlier, he had declared a significantly higher income, including Tk 300,000 from house and shop rents, Tk 3 million from shares, savings certificates and bank deposits, and Tk 1.1 million in opposition leader’s allowances.

Despite the fall in income, Quader’s declared cash holdings have risen. His latest filing lists cash in hand of just over Tk 6 million, up from about Tk 5 million two years ago. He also disclosed holding Tk 4 million in savings certificates or fixed deposits. Details of his bank deposits were submitted separately, the affidavit said.

The value of gold or other precious metal jewellery declared by Quader remained unchanged at Tk 112,000.

His wife, Sharifa Quader, listed her profession as a singer and businesswoman. Her declared cash holdings fell to about 4.9 million taka from nearly Tk 6 million two years earlier.

Quader’s movable assets are currently valued at Tk 19.5 million while assets in his wife’s name amount to Tk 17.2 million, according to the affidavit.

Although he does not own agricultural land, Quader and his wife own residential properties in Lalmonirhat and Dhaka. The houses registered in his name are valued at nearly Tk 16 million, while a house in Dhaka owned by his wife is valued at Tk 7 million.

Quader declared a vehicle worth about Tk 8.5 million while his wife owns a car valued at Tk 8 million.

The affidavit also states that there are 12 criminal cases filed in Quader’s name, all currently under investigation, and that he has personal liabilities amounting to Tk 1.2 million.

Quader has led the Jatiya Party since the death of his brother, party founder and former military strongman Hussain Muhammad Ershad. He has contested six parliamentary elections, losing once.

