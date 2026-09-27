Jasad office raid: 249 released after identity verification

Police escort people in handcuffs during a raid at the central office of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) in Gulistan on 26 September 2026. Photo: Collected

Police have released 249 of nearly 300 people taken into custody following a raid on the central office of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) in Dhaka’s Gulistan-GPO area.

The release came after police verified their identities, Md Harun-or-Rashid, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Motijheel Division, said today (27 September).

He added that at least 29 people remain in police custody as their verification has not yet been completed.

However, the home minister said at the Secretariat that 27 people were still in police custody.

Yesterday (26 September), police raided Jasad’s central office and took a large number of people to the police station.

Abu Zafar Surya, former president of a faction of the Dhaka Union of Journalists, was also taken into police custody from the Jasad office during the raid. He was later released.

Police conducted the raid after receiving information that leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations had gathered at the Jasad office and were preparing for possible acts of sabotage or other unlawful activities.

Following the raid, Harun-or-Rashid said police had received information that members of Jasad, the Awami League and its affiliated organisations had gathered there.

He also said police had information that the slogan “Joy Bangla” was chanted at the office.

Speaking to The Business Standard last night, Harun-or-Rashid said those found to have involvement after verification would face cases or other legal action.

He added that a different process would be followed for those against whom no involvement was found.

A central representatives’ meeting of Jasad was underway at the party office yesterday.

During the meeting, a group led by Jubo Dal central leader Rabiul Islam Nayon took position in front of the office, alleging that several participants in the meeting had links with the banned Awami League.

Police later arrived at the scene, brought the situation under control and took those inside the office to the police station one by one.

Initially, police said more than 50 people had been taken into custody, but the number rose to 278 by the end of the operation.

Jasad said it had organised the central representatives’ meeting in accordance with the rules.

The party claimed that it had submitted applications to the DMP commissioner and the deputy commissioner of the Motijheel Division on 23 and 24 September, seeking permission to use a microphone and requesting security for the meeting.

Jasad also claimed that copies of the applications bore police receiving seals and signatures.

However, Paltan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ariful Alam said he was not aware of any such application.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/jasad-office-raid-249-released-after-identity-verification-1554956