Jammu and Kashmir clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title after 67-year wait

Jammu and Kashmir claimed their maiden Ranji Trophy on Saturday after a draw with eight-times champions Karnataka in the final of India’s premier domestic first-class competition, securing the win on the basis of their first-innings lead.

It was the first title in 67 years for Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian state that shares a border with neighbouring Pakistan. The two countries, who both control parts of the region, have fought two wars over it.

“I cannot explain and I don’t have any words. It is the biggest thing in my life,” Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra said.

“I have been lucky to be with JKCA (Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association). The guys have been phenomenal and excellent.

“From the beginning, they were 100% sure we would win this Ranji Trophy.”

Opening batter Shubham Pundir, who was named man of the match, scored 121 and Dogra (70) guided Jammu and Kashmir to a mammoth first-innings total of 584.

Right-arm pacer Aaquib Nabi Dar, who was named player of the series, finished with 5-54 to bowl out Karnataka for 293, securing a 291-run lead for his side despite opener Mayank Agarwal’s fighting 160-run knock for the home team.

Choosing not to enforce the follow-on, Qamran Iqbal (160 not out) and Sahil Dogra (101 not out) smashed centuries on the final day before declaring on 342-4 after which the captains agreed to a draw.

Indian Cricket Board President Mithun Manhas, a former Jammu and Kashmir player, watched the final day along with the state’s Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and dedicated the win to the people of the state.

“I think the best part that has happened in the last four years is they started believing in themselves and the rest is history,” Manhas said.