Jamaat willing to help govt tackle deteriorating law and order: Shafiqur

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has said his party would sincerely consider any request from the government for assistance in tackling the country’s law and order situation.

“We want to see the government successfully fulfil its responsibility to tackle recent situation. If the government seeks any assistance from us as the opposition, we will sincerely and actively consider it,” he said.

He made the remarks while speaking on a point of order on the second day of the fourth session of parliament today (10 November).

Expressing concern over a series of sabotage incidents across different parts of the country in recent days, Shafiqur said the security situation was deteriorating at an alarming rate, with no visible improvement.

He questioned the law enforcement agencies’ response, saying there was no clear information about arrests made in connection with the incidents, even after people handed over three or four suspects to them, there was no clear information about any subsequent action.

He said he had expected the home minister to brief parliament on the incidents, but no such initiative had been taken during the first two days of the session.

Shafiqur said the government, particularly the Home Ministry, must take full responsibility for public concerns over security. He described the ministry’s response as ineffective and said the opposition would neither share responsibility for the government’s failures nor remain inactive if the government failed to fulfil its duties.

“As the opposition, we do not want to be responsible for any failure, nor do we want to fail in our own role. If the government fails, the opposition will fulfil its responsibility. We will not sit idle, because this country belongs to all of us,” he said.

He called on the home minister to make a clear statement to parliament about the recent incidents and the actions taken by law enforcement agencies.

Referring to past national crises, Shafiqur said political parties had previously been brought together to deliver a common message and help the country overcome difficult situations. He criticised the government for failing to take a similar initiative.

Questioning whether the country was returning to the dark period of the previous 17 and a half years, he demanded clear answers, corrective measures and visible action to ensure public security.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/jamaat-willing-help-govt-tackle-deteriorating-law-and-order-shafiqur-1598666