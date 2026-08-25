Jamaat wants India ties based on ‘mutual respect, equity’: Shafiqur

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami wants relations with India to be based on mutual respect, trust and equity, said party chief and opposition leader in parliament Shafiqur Rahman.

“India is our neighbour, and none can change that. We want neighbourly behaviour, but we don’t get it from them,” he told editors of different national dailies at a meeting at his official residence on Minto Road today (24 August).

“We want a relationship based on mutual trust and respect,” he said. Shafiqur also shared his views on the national referendum, politicisation and the passage of ordinances issued by the interim government.

Criticising the ruling BNP-led government, he accused it of failing to implement the outcome of the national referendum. “They [BNP] have a two-thirds majority, and now they think they can do whatever they want,” he said.

The Jamaat ameer also criticised the government for not passing 20 ordinances issued by the interim government, saying they were vital for ensuring good governance.

He further accused the BNP-led government of politicising the administration and educational institutions.

Asked about the possibility of a shadow cabinet, Shafiqur said Jamaat was already working on one and that a rehearsal was under way. “Once we are ready, we’ll make it public,” he said.

Among others, The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, Amar Desh Editor Mahmudur Rahman and Jai Jai Din Editor Shafik Rehman spoke at the programme.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/jamaat-wants-india-ties-based-mutual-respect-equity-shafiqur-1523636