Jamaat-led bloc begins road campaign on Sept 5 to press six key demands

The Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party alliance will launch a “Long March” to four divisional cities from Sept 5, pledging to minimise disruption while acknowledging some temporary public inconvenience.

The alliance will start the march from Motijheel’s Shapla Chattar in Dhaka that day.

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar said the alliance activists will leave for Chattogram at 7am on Sept 5.

He announced this at a press briefing at the party’s central office in Moghbazar on Tuesday afternoon.

He said, “Precautionary measures are being taken to ensure that there is minimal disruption to the movement of ordinary people. There is a plan to move the Long March convoy through one part of the highway, so that ordinary vehicles can continue to move through the other section.

“Given the scale of the programme, some temporary inconvenience may be unavoidable. We apologise to the public in advance.”

The Jamaat-led alliance is pressing six demands through the programme. These include implementing the referendum verdict, trying those responsible for the July Uprising massacres and resolving the fuel and fertiliser crisis.

It also wants tighter control over essential commodity prices, better law and order, and an end to partisanship across the administration.

The march will end at Chattogram’s Laldighi Maidan the same day, with alliance leaders holding road rallies at key points along the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

On Aug 6, the alliance’s top leader Shafiqur Rahman announced the “Long March” programme from Dhaka to four divisional cities throughout September and October during a sit-in programme at Muktangan in Dhaka.

According to that announcement, the programme will end with a grand rally in Dhaka on Nov 14.

Porwar said that leaders and activists can take part in the Long March programmes starting Sept 5 with more than 1,000 vehicles.

To keep the event peaceful and orderly, the leaders of the 11-party alliance met with the police administration on Monday.

The alliance briefed police on the planned routes, roadside rallies and other key locations for the programme.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/politics/jamaat-led-bloc-begins-road-campaign-on-sept-5-to-press-six-key-demands