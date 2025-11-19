Discontent grows in BNP amid calls to revise nominations in over 50 seats

Thousands of BNP leaders and activists gather at the party’s central office at Nayapaltan, Dhaka, for its “Victory Rally” on Wednesday, 6 August 2025. File photo: Olid Ebna Shah/TBS

The BNP is facing growing discontent over some of its announced candidates for the upcoming national elections, with party workers across the country staging protests and demanding reconsideration in more than 50 constituencies.

The list, unveiled on 3 November for 237 seats, includes newcomers, ‘hybrid’ figures, past beneficiaries, and leaders who remained largely inactive during previous movements, according to party sources.

Several expatriates have also been nominated, prompting criticism from local leaders and workers who claim veteran, capable, and popular figures were sidelined. Demonstrations, human chains, processions, and road and rail blockades have erupted across the country.

BNP Standing Committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku told The Business Standard that this election is different.

“For the past 17 years, everyone has been struggling and sacrificing. Candidate selection must consider who can secure the most votes. We are still studying the prospective candidates. If we find mistakes, we will correct them. There is still time, and the party is working,” he said.

Earlier, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had clarified that the announced candidates are not final and may be changed if necessary.

Meanwhile, party sources indicated that a list of 23 constituencies has already been shortlisted for possible revisions ahead of final nominations.

Key contentious nominations

In Tangail-3, BNP has announced SM Obaidul Haque Nasir as its prospective candidate. A faction of local party members is demanding a change in this candidacy, and staging continuous programmes.

They say Nasir’s home is outside the constituency, and most BNP leaders want former minister Lutfor Rahman Azad or BNP Executive Committee member Mainul Islam to be nominated instead.

In Sunamganj-1, preliminary nomination went to Anisul Haque, convener of the district Krishok Dal who became known as a reformist after the end of 2001-06 BNP rule. Critics allege he was a business partner of the brother of former army chief Moeen U Ahmed, a top figure of the 1/11 admin, popularly called Fakhruddin-Moeen government.

He is also accused of not supporting party activists during past anti-fascist movements. His only known case is under environmental law for sand extraction from Jadukata River in Tahipur upazila.

In Brahmanbaria-4, former MP Mushfiqur Rahman was nominated despite being aged over 90 and living in Canada for 17 years. Local activists, who had no access to him during difficult times, are holding daily programmes for Kabir Ahmed Bhuiyan.

In Kushtia-4, BNP nominated former MP Syed Mehdi Ahmed Rumi. Local leaders, including district joint convener Sheikh Sadi, are demanding his replacement. At over 80, Rumi is considered less popular among young voters and women, while Sadi has actively participated in party programmes for years.

In Netrokona-5, tentative nominee Abu Taher Talukdar is facing growing dissatisfaction. Taher was expelled from the party in 2001 for breaking discipline.

In Chattogram-12, BNP nominated Enamul Haq, a controversial leader previously expelled over alleged connection with the S Alam Group. His organisational punishment was revoked a few months later.

Despite multiple allegations, the BNP high-command ignored objections, sparking widespread criticism on social media, activists said, expressing anger that a potential candidate like Syed Sadat Ahmed, a victim of enforced disappearance, was even overlooked.

In Madaripur-1, the party withdrew the nomination of Kamal Zaman Molla a day after the list was published.

Other constituencies witnessing unrest over the candidate list include Magura-2; Gaibandha-4; Narsingdi-4; Tangail-1 and 5; Jhenaidah-3; Natore-1; Chapainawabganj-2; Mymensingh-3, 6 and 9; Nilphamari-4; Kushtia-2, 3 and 4; Kishoreganj-5; Chattogram-2, 4, 13 and 16.

Others include Cumilla-5, 6 and 10; Jamalpur-2; Satkhira-2 and 3; Kurigram-1 and 3; Rajshahi-1, 3 and 4; Brahmanbaria-5; Noakhali-2 and 5; Feni-2; Rajbari-1; Sherpur-1 and 2; Chandpur-4; Meherpur-1, 2 and 3; Naogaon-1, 3 and 4; Joypurhat-2; Pabna-4; Munshiganj-1; Dinajpur-2; Gopalganj-2; and Moulvibazar-2.