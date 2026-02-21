Jamaat chief questions if extortion ‘declared nationalised’ thru Minister Rabiul

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman today (20 February) questioned whether extortion has been “declared nationalised” through Road Transport and Bridges Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, the opposition leader wrote, “So, has extortion been declared nationalised through the newly formed government’s road and bridges minister?”

“How will corruption be curbed then?” he said, adding, “Nothing makes sense grammatically. Which direction is Bangladesh heading with the beginning [of the new government’s term]?”

Addressing the public, he wrote, “To escape the black claws of extortion, we must fight. We are with you in this fight, InshaAllah.”

The remarks came a day after a press briefing at the Secretariat, where Minister Rabiul said that money collections within the road transport sector cannot be described as extortion if they are made through “mutual understanding.”

“There are owners’ associations and workers’ associations. They spend these funds on their welfare. It operates like an unwritten rule. I would call it extortion only when someone is forced to pay against their will,” the minister said in response to a question from journalists.

His comments sparked widespread criticism on social media platforms, including Facebook and X, with many users alleging that the minister was attempting to legitimise extortion on the roads.

