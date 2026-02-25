BNP-aligned lawyers boycott court demanding removal of judge over AL leader’s bail

BNP-aligned lawyers boycotted court today (24 February) after a Barisal district judge granted bail to Barisal Awami League General Secretary and former MP Talukder Md Yunus, demanding the removal of the presiding judge.

The boycott began at 11am, causing significant inconvenience to court attendees.

The lawyers protested in the court premises.

Speaking before the protest, BNP leader and Assistant Public Prosecutor of Barisal District Judge Court Hafiz Ahmed Bablu said, “While accused in explosive cases have to appear before the district judge to get bail, Awami League leaders are getting bail from lower courts. Yesterday, when Talukder Md Yunus appeared in court, the judge granted him bail. We believe the judge is acting in a biased manner.”

Other speakers included Barisal District Lawyers’ Association member SM Sadikur Rahman Linkon, General Secretary Mirza Md Riaz Hossain, and other association leaders. They demanded the removal of the relevant court judge and the cancellation of Talukder Yunus’s bail.

State lawyer Nazim Uddin Panna said, “Talukder Md Yunus is the third accused in the case. We opposed granting him bail, but the competent court granted it. To me, it seems biased, and we are protesting it.”

The case relates to an incident on 5 May 2017 in Anami Lane, Barisal, in which a complaint was filed in 2024 by BNP activist Md Sarwar Hossain at Kotwali Model Police Station.

The case named 210 individuals, including former mayor of Barisal City Corporation and Barisal Awami League city president Sereniabat Sadik Abdullah, general secretary AKM Jahangir, and district general secretary Talukder Md Yunus, as accused.

Yesterday, Talukder Md Yunus appeared in court to apply for bail, which was granted by the judge.

Earlier, on 18 February, former Barisal Sadar MP Jebunnesa Afroz, city Awami League Joint Convener Mahmudul Haque Khan Mamun, and former vice chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Jasim Uddin had also secured bail.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/bnp-aligned-lawyers-boycott-court-demanding-removal-judge-over-al-leaders-bail