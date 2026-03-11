Jamaat amir seeks his adviser be given minister status at foreign ministry

New Age

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami amir and also leader of the opposition in Jatiya Sangsad, Shafiqur Rahman, in an unusual move sought that his foreign affairs adviser Professor Mohammad Mahmudul Hasan be appointed at the foreign affairs ministry as an adviser or be given the status of a minister. In a recent letter to foreign affairs minister Khalilur Rahman, the Jamaat chief recommended appointing Mahmudul as an adviser for foreign affairs to the opposition leader at the foreign affairs ministry or giving the adviser the status of a minister.

‘This appointment at the foreign affairs ministry would be new and innovative for both the government and the foreign ministry,’ said the letter dated February 22.

Foreign ministry officials said that they had never heard of such a proposal to give the status of a minister to the opposition leader’s foreign affairs adviser.

The opposition leader believes that such an appointment would enable the opposition party to place its foreign policy to the government and balance the country’s international relations, according to the letter.

‘The letter sent on February 22 is no more in effect as Mahmudul Hasan does not hold the position at present. Lawmaker for Dhaka-14 Mir Ahmed Bin Quashem has already been appointed as the foreign affairs adviser to the amir, replacing Mahmudul,’ Jamaat amir’s private secretary Nazrul Islam told New Age on Tuesday.

Foreign minister Khalilur Rahman, who was abroad on official business, could not be reached on his cell phone despite attempts on Tuesday for comment.

The Jamaat amir urged the government through the foreign affairs minister to consider the posting to navigate the country’s foreign policy and geopolitical dynamism together.

Amid controversies over the proposed appointment, Jamaat secretary general Mia Golam Parwar in a statement claimed that the issue of providing the status of a minister was included in the letter beyond the instructions of the Jamaat amir in this regard.

The Jamaat decided to send the letter to the foreign affairs minister with an aim to clear some of its positions on the country’s foreign policy.

‘As the issue came to the notice of the party leadership, Jamaat amir Shafiqur Rahman gave directives for necessary actions. Professor Dr Mahmudul Hasan was later relieved of the responsibility officially effective from March 2,’ said the statement

