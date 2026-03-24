Jamaat ameer to pay tribute at National Memorial on Independence Day

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer and Leader of the Opposition Shafiqur Rahman is set to pay homage at the National Martyrs’ Monument in Savar on 26 March, marking Independence Day.

He will take part in the state programme and offer prayers at the memorial, according to a press release issued today (24 March).

The party has also outlined a two-day programme to observe the occasion. As part of the schedule, a discussion meeting will be held at the Jatiya Press Club at 3pm tomorrow, with the ameer and other central and city leaders attending as chief guest and speakers.

On Independence Day, Jamaat will hoist the national flag at its central office. Similar discussion programmes and prayer sessions will be organised across all organisational levels, the release added.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/jamaat-ameer-pay-tribute-national-memorial-independence-day-1392866