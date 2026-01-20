Confined by supporters, Rajshahi BNP leader withdraws independent candidacy via video call

BNP leader Sultanul Islam Tarek, who wanted to contest as an independent candidate in the Rajshahi-1 (Godagari-Tanore) constituency after being denied party nomination, withdrew his nomination bid today (20 January), the final day for withdrawal.

According to sources, Sultanul Islam Tarek was confined to his home by his own activists and supporters from around 11am until the afternoon. When he attempted to leave for the returning officer’s office later in the day, he was stopped by them.

As the deadline approached, he sent his withdrawal application through his younger brother, Saiful Islam, and confirmed the withdrawal via a video call with the returning officer and Rajshahi District Commissioner Afia Akhtar.

During the video call, Sultanul Islam Tarek said he was withdrawing from the election following the instructions of the party chairperson and out of respect for the party’s decision.

After being denied BNP nomination, Sultanul Islam Tarek had submitted his nomination papers as an independent candidate. His nomination was initially rejected during preliminary scrutiny but was later declared valid on appeal.

Sultanul Islam Tarek said that although his supporters were angry, he had accepted the party’s decision. He also expressed hope that those who had supported him so far would continue to stand by him in future.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/confined-supporters-rajshahi-bnp-leader-withdraws-independent-candidacy-video-call