Jamaat Ameer demands trial of all crimes committed in last 54 years

Ameer of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami (BJI) Dr Shafiqur Rahman on Saturday demanded of the interim government to ensure trial of all criminal activities committed in the name of doing politics, including abductions, murders, kidnappings, extortion, looting and torture of women in the last 54 years after independence.
“The judiciary was sent to exile in the past, and as a result, people were deprived of justice. If justice could be ensured for them, then people of the country will be able to live in peace,” he said.
Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer said while speaking at the workers’ conference as the chief guest at Shaheed Boro Maidan of Dinajpur town today.
The incumbent interim government must implement the rule of law in the country through a fair judicial system, Dr Shahiqur added.
He said Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina has looted the country’s resources worth about Tk 26,000 billion assuming the power through vote-rigging.
Shafiqur Rahman said Sheikh Hasina thought that she would make the country’s people ‘fool’ by misguiding the people in many ways and assuring about the development of the country. But the people of this country gave a befitting reply to all her misdeeds through the student-people movement on 5 August 2024.
“Now a wind of peace is blowing across the country . . . Everyone should show due respect to this sacrifice of the young generation. Only then the sacrifice of the youth can be properly evaluated,” he stated.
Referring to the judgement of a judge, who performed his judicial activities introducing him a party man, the Jamaat Ameer said a criminal case should be filed against him for breaching the oath of a judge.
He also said the Awami League and its people falsely implicated many Jamaat people in different fabricated cases, even the men, women and children of this country were not spared from the grab of false cases.
Despite all sorts of repression to the party people, Dr Shafiqur Rahman thanked the Almighty Allah that this party is still alive. “Five top leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami were hanged,” he mentioned.
About his party’ politics with the women leaders and workers, Jamaat Ameer said if his party comes to power in the future, all men and women will be properly evaluated.
Dinajpur district Ameer Principal Md Anisur Rahman presided over the meeting, among others, Jamaat’s assistant secretary Maulana Md Abdul Halim, Rangpur divisional Ameer Principal Md. Momtaz Uddin, Central Jamaat Working Committee Member Professor Md. Mahbubur Rahman Belal, Dhaka South City Unit Secretary Md Delwar Hossain and Dinajpur District Jamaat Secretary Dr Mahaddes Md. Enamul Haque were present.
Leaders, workers and supporters of all levels of Jamaat from 13 upazilas and nine municipalities of Dinajpur district, took part in the conference.
prothom alo