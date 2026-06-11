11-party alliance announces two-day programme protesting ‘push-ins, border killings’

The Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party alliance has announced a two-day programme demanding an immediate end to alleged push-ins into Bangladesh and killings of Bangladeshi citizens along the border by Indian authorities.

The programmes include protest rallies in border districts on 12 June and a protest meeting and procession in Dhaka on 15 June. The alliance also said seminars would be organised in different districts alongside a roundtable discussion in the capital.

The announcement was made at a press briefing organised by the alliance at Jamaat’s central office in Moghbazar today (10 June).

Expressing deep concern over the current situation along border areas, liaison committee coordinator of the alliance and Jamaat Assistant Secretary General AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad said the country was facing political instability, border killings and rising commodity prices.

Azad alleged that prolonged authoritarian rule, weakening of democratic institutions and the government’s unwillingness to implement reforms had intensified the political crisis.

He also claimed that public expectations had not been met due to the absence of effective constitutional reforms and implementation of the “people’s mandate”.

Referring to border issues, the Jamaat leader said 19 Bangladeshis were killed and 24 injured in BSF firing over the past 100 days.

He further alleged that the Indian government had recently attempted to forcibly push its citizens into Bangladesh through border points.

“We strongly protest the role of the Indian government,” he said.

Azad also alleged deterioration in the law and order situation, claiming that incidents of murder, violence, extortion and violence against women had increased in recent months.

He added that hikes in fuel, electricity and gas prices had increased the cost of living for ordinary people.

Among others present at the briefing were National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, Nezam-e-Islam Party Senior Nayeb-e-Ameer Abdul Majed Athari, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish Joint Secretary General Maulana Tofazzal Hossain Miazi, JAGPA Secretary General Prof Iqbal Hossain, AB Party Joint General Secretary Abdullah Al Mamun Rana and Bangladesh Development Party General Secretary Nizamul Haque Nayeem.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/11-party-alliance-announces-two-day-programme-protesting-push-ins-border-killings-1459356