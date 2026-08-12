EC details voting process ahead of presidential election

Election Commission (EC) today explained the ballot and voting procedures for the upcoming presidential election, saying 349 MPs will cast their votes using three transparent ballot boxes.

Following a meeting on preparations for the presidential election this morning, EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed explained the voting procedure and ballot format to reporters at the EC headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka this afternoon.

Voting would be held in the House of Chamber on August 20 from 2pm to 5pm, he added.

MPs will sit in their designated seats. Once the ballot boxes are delivered to them, they will sign and cast their votes for their chosen candidate in all three ballot boxes. The ballot boxes will be transparent.

Stating that this is the first presidential election since 1991, Akhtar Ahmed said, “After such a long gap, the commissioners may take the opportunity to observe directly. We will send the names.”

He added that the polling would be telecast live, with seating arrangements likely to be made for journalists. The EC Secretariat will send a list of 20 names.

On the ballot design, the secretary said the papers would be printed by the EC Secretariat.

“The ballot has two parts — counterfoil and vote. The left part includes the serial number, voter’s name, division number, and a space for signature to collect the ballot,” he explained.

On the right side, the names of the contesting candidates will be printed, with space beside each name for MPs to write the full name and sign, he added.

The secretary also said a gazette notification would be issued today regarding the special parliamentary session for the presidential election.

Asked about seating arrangements for the CEC and MPs in the chamber, he said, “MPs will sit in their designated seats. The CEC’s seat will be determined by the parliament secretariat.”

When asked whether voting for an opposition candidate would constitute floor crossing under Article 70 of the Constitution, the secretary said, “This is not related to the election. It is a political question. You should ask political leaders.”

On August 6, the EC announced the schedule for the presidential election.

Nomination papers will be submitted between 10am and 4pm on August 13. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will begin at 10am on August 16 and continue until completion.

Candidates may withdraw their nominations by 4pm on August 18.

Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned as president on July 24. Following his resignation, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad has been discharging the duties as acting president.

Under the Constitution and the President Election Act, 1991, the EC is required to hold the presidential election within 90 days of a vacancy.

By law, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin is the returning officer for the polls.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/ec-details-voting-process-ahead-presidential-election-4245266