It hurts when someone talks about burying the constitution: Mirza Abbas

Stating that the constitution was written in 1972 at the cost of the blood of three million martyrs, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) senior leader Mirza Abbas on Sunday criticised those who called for burying that national charter.

“As your seniors, we feel disappointed when you (leaders of the student movement) say that the constitution should be buried. If there is anything bad in the constitution, it can be amended,” he said while exchanging views with journalists.