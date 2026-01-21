Islami Andolan set to contest 259 seats after Jamaat allaince exit

Islami Andolan Bangladesh will contest the election in 259 constituencies, down from an earlier plan to field candidates in 268 seats, following its withdrawal from the Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party alliance.

The Islamist party announced earlier this month that it would run independently after breaking away from the alliance, accusing it of ‘injustice’ and actions ‘contrary to Islam’.

Tuesday marked the final deadline for candidates to withdraw nomination papers nationwide.

Speaking to reporters after the deadline, Maulana Lokman Hossain Jafri, member secretary of the party’s central election management committee, said the final tally had been adjusted after scrutiny and withdrawals, bdnews24.com reports.

“Following the Election Commission’s scrutiny and the withdrawal of candidates in some seats out of mutual respect, Islami Andolan will contest in 259 constituencies under the hand-fan symbol,” he said.

