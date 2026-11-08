Is warmonger Netanyahu’s era finally ending?

Long described by critics as a warmonger , Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing the biggest political challenge of his career after his Likud-led coalition failed to secure a parliamentary majority in the country’s 27 October election.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Saturday (7 November) tasked opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next government , dealing a significant blow to Netanyahu’s decades-long political dominance, Reuters reports.

Netanyahu’s right-wing and religious coalition secured 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, falling short of the 61 needed for a majority. Eisenkot’s four-party opposition bloc won 48 seats, while Arab-led parties secured 19 seats.

During consultations with political factions, 67 lawmakers recommended Eisenkot for the task, compared with 46 who backed Netanyahu, according to the Israeli President’s Office.

Eisenkot has 28 days, with a possible 14-day extension, to assemble a governing coalition. If he fails, another candidate could be given the opportunity, potentially leading to another election.

The development marks a dramatic turn for a politician who has dominated Israeli politics for decades, serving as prime minister across three separate periods.

His career has also been marked by the devastating war in Gaza, domestic corruption proceedings and an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Here is how Netanyahu rose to power, consolidated his influence and reached the current political crossroads.

From military service to the Likud leadership

Born on 21 October 1949, Netanyahu grew up in Jerusalem and spent part of his childhood and adolescence in the United States, where his father, historian Benzion Netanyahu, worked.

According to his official biography on the Israeli Knesset website, Netanyahu served in the Israel Defence Forces’ elite Sayeret Matkal unit and later became an officer.

After completing his military service, he studied architecture and business administration at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and also studied political science at Harvard University.

His diplomatic career began in the early 1980s. He served as deputy chief of mission at Israel’s embassy in Washington before becoming the country’s ambassador to the United Nations in 1984.

Netanyahu’s public profile grew through frequent appearances in international media, where he defended Israel’s positions and promoted a hardline approach towards what he described as security threats.

Netanyahu entered parliamentary politics in 1988, joining the Likud party and becoming deputy foreign minister.

In 1993, he was elected Likud chairman and became leader of the opposition. He emerged as a prominent critic of the Oslo peace process between Israel and the Palestinians, positioning himself against territorial concessions that he considered threats to Israeli security.

His political breakthrough came in 1996, when he narrowly defeated incumbent Prime Minister Shimon Peres, becoming Israel’s youngest prime minister at the time, aged 46. According to the Israel Democracy Institute, Netanyahu’s first government was sworn in on 18 June 1996, following his victory over Peres.

He served until 1999, when he lost the election to Ehud Barak.

Return to power

After leaving office, Netanyahu returned to government in 2002, serving as foreign minister and subsequently finance minister under Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

He regained control of Likud in 2005 and became opposition leader after Sharon left the party to establish Kadima.

In 2009, Netanyahu returned to the premiership following another election victory. This began a 12-year uninterrupted period in office, the longest consecutive tenure of any Israeli prime minister.

He won subsequent elections in 2013, 2015 and 2020, building a political identity around national security, opposition to Iran’s regional influence and close relations with the United States.

His tenure also saw the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, which normalised diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

However, his government lost power in June 2021 after a diverse coalition of opposition parties, led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, secured a parliamentary majority.

Netanyahu subsequently returned to power following the November 2022 election, when his Likud party formed a coalition with ultra-Orthodox and far-right parties.

Netanyahu’s long tenure has been marked by repeated political crises, deep domestic divisions and allegations that his political survival has taken precedence over broader national interests.

His critics have accused him of using his political influence to maintain power through alliances with far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, whose support has been crucial to keeping his governments in office.

His 2022 return to power brought together Likud and several religious and far-right parties, including Jewish Power, led by Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Religious Zionism, led by Bezalel Smotrich.

Gaza: A war that devastated an entire population

Netanyahu’s latest premiership was profoundly shaped by the Hamas-led retaliatory attacks on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, which killed around 1,200 people and saw approximately 250 others taken hostage, according to Israeli figures.

The attacks triggered an unprecedented Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip, with Netanyahu’s government declaring the destruction of Hamas’s military and governing capabilities as a central objective.

The subsequent war devastated large parts of Gaza, causing mass displacement, widespread destruction and a severe humanitarian crisis.

Israel faced mounting international criticism over its military operations, restrictions on humanitarian assistance and the civilian death toll.

Netanyahu repeatedly defended the campaign as necessary to eliminate Hamas and secure the release of hostages. His government also rejected allegations that Israel deliberately pursued a policy of starving Gaza’s population.

The war expanded into a wider regional confrontation, involving Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iran and other armed groups, further intensifying scrutiny of Netanyahu’s security policies.

His handling of the 7 October security failures also became a major domestic political issue, with critics demanding accountability and an independent investigation into how Israel’s security establishment failed to prevent the attacks.

ICC arrest warrant over alleged war crimes

One of the most significant developments in Netanyahu’s political career came on 21 November 2024, when the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him and then-defence minister Yoav Gallant.

In its official announcement, the ICC said its Pre-Trial Chamber I had rejected Israel’s jurisdictional challenges and found reasonable grounds to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant bore criminal responsibility for alleged crimes committed in Gaza.

The court identified the alleged war crime of using starvation as a method of warfare and crimes against humanity, including murder, persecution and other inhumane acts.

It also found reasonable grounds to believe that the two officials bore responsibility for the war crime of intentionally directing attacks against civilians.

The allegations covered conduct between at least 8 October 2023 and 20 May 2024, the date on which the prosecution filed its applications for arrest warrants.

The ICC specifically cited restrictions on humanitarian assistance, including food, water, electricity, fuel and medical supplies entering Gaza.

ICJ case

The International Court of Justice also became involved in a separate case brought by South Africa, accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention .

The ICJ ordered provisional measures requiring Israel to take steps to prevent acts prohibited under the convention and facilitate humanitarian assistance.

The Iran war: Escalation beyond Gaza

Netanyahu’s long-standing confrontation with Iran escalated into direct military conflict this year, further expanding the regional consequences of his security policy.

His government presented the military campaign as necessary to neutralise what it considered an existential threat from Iran.

However, the conflict also raised questions about the costs of a strategy increasingly dependent on military force.

The CBS News coverage of the Iran war documented the widening military confrontation, attacks on infrastructure, retaliatory strikes and risks to regional energy supplies.

The war also intensified scrutiny of Netanyahu’s relationship with US President Donald Trump, whose administration participated in the military campaign.

The broader question facing Netanyahu was whether military escalation could deliver lasting security or instead deepen regional instability and create further long-term security challenges for Israel.

Corruption allegations: A PM on trial while governing

Netanyahu’s domestic corruption trial has been another persistent source of controversy.

He became the first sitting Israeli prime minister to stand trial on criminal charges, facing allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate cases.

The allegations involve expensive gifts from wealthy businessmen, negotiations over favourable media coverage and alleged regulatory favours to a telecommunications company.

His opponents have argued that a prime minister facing such serious allegations should not continue governing.

Critics and political opponents frequently accuse Netanyahu of prolonging or escalating military conflicts to defer, disrupt or politically survive his ongoing corruption trial.

Political reckoning

Netanyahu’s electoral setback comes after years of controversy surrounding his leadership.

His critics have pointed to the 7 October security failure, the prolonged Gaza war, the regional confrontation with Iran, the judicial overhaul and his ongoing corruption trial as reasons why his political leadership should come to an end.

Reuters reported ahead of the October election that many Israelis viewed the vote as an opportunity to hold Netanyahu accountable for 7 October.

His coalition’s failure to secure a majority and Herzog’s decision to nominate Eisenkot have now placed his political future in greater uncertainty.

But the election result alone does not settle the question of Netanyahu’s political legacy. Netanyahu remains prime minister, and the mandate can return to him if Eisenkot fails.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/analysis/warmonger-netanyahus-era-finally-ending-1596186