Ireland cancel Afghanistan series for ‘budgetary constraints’

Ireland’s men’s cricket team has scrapped plans to host a multi-format series against Afghanistan this year due to financial constraints, Cricket Ireland has confirmed.

The series, which was part of the Men’s Future Tours Programme, was set to feature one Test match along with three ODIs and three T20s. However, the financial burden of staging the matches has forced the Irish board to pull the plug.

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom cited budgetary constraints as the primary reason for the cancellation.

“One planned series that won’t go ahead for financial reasons is against Afghanistan,” Deutrom said.

“This decision is part of our management of short-term budgetary constraints, as well as our requirement to comply with the Board’s mandate to deliver balanced investment across the organisation’s strategic objectives,” added Deutrom.

Despite the setback, Ireland’s cricket fans will still have plenty to look forward to this year. The men’s team is set to host England in a T20I series in September, marking their first home T20 series against their neighbors. Additionally, Ireland will welcome the West Indies for ODI and T20 series in May and June, respectively.

Deutrom reassured fans that top-level cricket would still be on show. “Ireland fans will be able to enjoy some of the world’s best cricketers playing on these shores,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s women’s team is gearing up for a packed schedule. They will host Zimbabwe in July for three T20Is and two ODIs before taking on Pakistan in August for a three-match ODI series.

The Irish women will also be in action in two crucial ICC World Cup qualifier tournaments. They will compete in 50-over World Cup qualifying matches against Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Scotland from April 9 to 18.

While the financial challenges have led to some difficult decisions, Irish cricket remains committed to hosting high-profile encounters and ensuring the sport continues to grow on home soil.