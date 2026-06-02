Iran drop Azmoun as Taremi leads 26-man World Cup squad in US

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei named a 26-man squad for the World Cup on Monday (1 June), relying on veterans Mehdi Taremi and Alireza Jahanbakhsh, ​while leaving out Sardar Azmoun.

Azmoun, who has scored 57 goals ‌in 91 internationals, was left out of the preliminary squad, and did not make the final squad, despite Iran’s Vice President, Abdolkarim Hosseinzadeh, calling for him to ​return.

Azmoun, who plays for Shabab Al-Ahli in the United Arab Emirates, ​was also omitted from the Iran squad in March, with ⁠local media reporting he had been expelled from the national team ​for a perceived act of disloyalty to the government.

Taremi, 33, who plays ​for Olympiacos, and former Brighton & Hove Albion winger Jahanbakhsh, will lead the attack in the tournament, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico from ​June 11 to July 19.

Iran, who have faced months of uncertainty ​over travel and security arrangements for the World Cup, will base their squad in ‌the ⁠Mexican border city of Tijuana during the finals, after soccer’s world governing body, Fifa, approved a request to move the training camp from Arizona.

Iran are scheduled to play all three of their group matches in the ​United States. They will ​take on ⁠New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 in Los Angeles, and Egypt five days later ​in Seattle.

Iran Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand, Seyed Hossein Hosseini, Payam ​Niazmand

Defenders: Danial ⁠Eiri, Ehsan Hajsafi, Saleh Hardani, Hossein Kanaani, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Milad Mohammadi, Ali Nemati, Ramin Rezaeian

Midfielders: Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mehdi Ghaedi, Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Ghorbani, ⁠Alireza ​Jahanbakhsh, Mohammad Mohebi, Amir Mohammad Razzaghinia, Mehdi ​Torabi, Aria Yousefi

Forwards: Ali Alipour, Dennis Dargahi, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Mehdi Taremi, Shahriar Moghanlou

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/football/iran-drop-azmoun-taremi-leads-26-man-world-cup-squad-us-1451826