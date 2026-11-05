Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury taken into DB custody

Detectives picked up Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former information adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, from Mohakhali area in Dhaka this afternoon.

Iqbal Sobhan, former chairman of the private TV channel DBC office, and its Special Correspondent Rajib Ghosh were picked up from the channel’s office in Mohakhali, said their colleagues and DB officials.

Md Akhter Hossain, deputy commissioner (Media) of DMP, also confirmed the matter.

“Following an arising situation, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury and another person were taken to the custody. Police are talking to them,” he told The Daily Star.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/iqbal-sobhan-chowdhury-taken-db-custody-4315446