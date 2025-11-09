Interim govt should not serve any party’s interests: Tarique Rahman

It is not the role of the current interim government to serve the interests of any political party, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman said today (8 November).

“One of the interim government’s key duties is to establish a democratic government accountable to the people through elections. It is not the job of this government to implement any party’s interests,” he said while virtually participating in the Hindu Representatives Conference organised by the BNP at the Krishibid Institute in Dhaka.

He went on to say, “That is why BNP, instead of pressurising the government, presented its note of dissent.”

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman virtually spoke at the Hindu Representatives Conference organised by the the party at the Krishibid Institute in Dhaka on Saturday, 8 November 2025. Photo: Collected

Urging attendees to remain vigilant, he said, “You should ensure that no one exploits your religious identity for party purposes. You must not see yourselves as a minority, everyone has equal rights in Bangladesh. The interests of the country and the people are BNP’s priority.”

Tarique Rahman warned that political instability could pave the way for “defeated and fugitive fascist forces” to regain influence.

“I call on the government and democratic forces to be alert to any secret tactics being used by these forces, similar to those used by anti-fascists during the fascist era, to obstruct Bangladesh’s path to democracy,” he said.

He stressed the importance of national unity, saying, “One of the main strategies to counter hidden forces is to uphold anti-fascist national unity. That is why BNP has embraced cooperation with the interim government and allies of the anti-fascist movement.”

The acting chairman described BNP as a “peace-loving, tolerant, and people-oriented” party.

“BNP’s political culture encourages a positive attitude toward different parties and opinions. Our politics focuses on ensuring the political and economic empowerment of the people,” he said.

Addressing the Hindu community, he said, “The interim government has announced national elections in February. Through the elections, you will vote freely and select candidates of your choice. BNP has already presented a detailed plan to build a Bangladesh of harmony and prosperity.”

Family and farmers’ cards for low-income households

Tarique Rahman said if given the opportunity to form the next government, his party will introduce ‘family cards’ for 50 lakh low-income families.

He noted that the family cards will be issued in the name of the female heads of households, as part of BNP’s poverty reduction programme.

Tarique said BNP also plans to provide ‘farmers’ cards’ to small and marginal farmers to help them gradually become economically self-reliant.

“BNP’s vision is clear — a democratic Bangladesh where every citizen, regardless of religion or background, can live with dignity, freedom, and equal opportunity,” he said.

The BNP leader said only justice and the rule of law can ensure the security of people of the country, irrespective of their religion, class, or political identity.

