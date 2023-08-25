Indian Muslims weary of propaganda movies ahead of polls

August 21, 2023

UCA News

With free tickets and false claims, “The Kerala Story” was one of a slew of polarizing films sparking concern Bollywood is churning out cultural propaganda to bolster support for India’s ruling party ahead of every election. The world’s largest democracy has a long history of film censorship, but detractors say the industry has come under increased pressure to create a slew of polarizing films partisan to the ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government.