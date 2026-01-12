Staff Correspondent 11 January, 2026, 04:34

Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma calls on Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairman Tarique Rahman at the BNP chairman’s office at Gulshan in Dhaka on Saturday. | Focus Bangla photo

The Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Kumar Verma, on Saturday paid his first official visit to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party office in Dhaka since taking up his post and met BNP chairman Tarique Rahman.”

The talks between Tarique and Verma focused on enhancing cooperation between the two countries to promote regional stability and explored potential collaboration under a future BNP-led government to ensure peace, security, and stronger bilateral ties, party leaders said.

Following the meeting, BNP joint secretary general Humayun Kabir told reporters that the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi had welcomed Tarique as the party’s newly appointed chairman and expressed hope that under his leadership, Bangladesh would be strengthened further in the future.

Humayun described the meeting as cordial and courteous.

He said that while specific challenges were not discussed in detail, the talks highlighted the BNP’s approach to maintaining positive bilateral relations and pursuing constructive international policies if it assumes power.

Meanwhile, European Union Election Observation Mission chief observer Ivars Ijabs, Turkey’s ambassador to Bangladesh Ramis Şen, and Egyptian ambassador to Bangladesh Omar Mohie Eldin Ahmed Fahmy also met Tarique Rahman on Saturday.

Source: https://www.newagebd.net/post/politics/287814/indian-envoy-meets-bnp-chair-to-explore-bilateral-cooperation