Indian Cricket Board announces Rs131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions

India’s players celebrate with the trophy after defeating New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: Collected

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of Rs131 crore for the national team following its victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

India secured the title on Sunday (8 March) with a 96-run win against New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It became the first team in cricket history to retain the T20 World Cup for a third time.

The reward will be shared among the players, coaching staff and support staff of the team.

The amount is Rs6 crore higher than the Rs125 crore awarded to the Rohit Sharma-led team after its triumph in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies in 2024.

BCCI president Devajit Saikia said in a statement that “the Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future.”