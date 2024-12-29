India unlikely to extradite Hasina: Economic Times report

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during latter’s ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on 22 June, 2024 in New Delhi, India. File Photo: BBC

Bangladesh interim government’s request to India to extradite former prime minister Sheikh Hasina faces multiple hurdles, including the bilateral extradition treaty, reports Economic Times (ET).

Citing people in the know, ET reported that India is unlikely to “sacrifice” one of its closest allies considering the geopolitical factors. As per the India-Bangladesh extradition treaty, requests “political in nature” cannot be enforced.

Highly placed sources told ET that Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus regime is using “pressure tactics” to get Hasina extradited, but any such move will send a wrong signal to Indian allies in the immediate and extended neighbourhood.

Hasina had safeguarded India’s interests, cracked down on radicals and boosted sub-regional cooperation. Considering this, India will study extradition request carefully and this may take months. India maintains that it has a long tradition of receiving guests, including the Dalai Lama.

It is being felt that false cases will be slapped on Hasina to prosecute her if she returns to Bangladesh under current circumstances, the sources said.

This is not the first time that Hasina is in exile in India. She was here in exile following her father’s assassination in 1975.

Political observers said Hasina’s presence in India will boost the morale of Awami League, which is planning a comeback.

Hasina fled to India with her sister Sheikh Rehana on 5 August in the face of a mass uprising led by students. She has been in India since then.

tbs