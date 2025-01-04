India maintains silence on Hasina’s extradition request as Bangladesh awaits response

India has refrained from commenting further on deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s extradition request, though Bangladesh is awaiting a reply from India.

“You know, a week back, I had confirmed that we have received a communication from the Bangladesh authorities in respect of former PM Sheikh Hasina. Further than that, I have nothing to add at this point in time,” said Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson at the Ministry of External Affairs.

He made the remarks when a journalist wanted to know specifically about the issue during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Thursday.

Interim government Adviser Mahfuj Alam on Sunday said they heard that India would not return her.

“Our observation is that they have made a political decision that they will not return her. We are hearing as such,” the adviser said.

Bangladesh was supposed to send a reminder after a certain period if no reply is received from New Delhi.

“Surely, we will wait until a certain period. The diplomatic letter [note verbale] was handed over on Monday only. A reminder will be given in writing again if no reply comes [from Indian side],” spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Rafiqul Alam told reporters while responding to a question at a weekly briefing recently.

He said the government will take the next step based on the reply from the Indian side. “At this moment, we won’t make any comments as we will wait for the reply.”

Hasina is facing over 100 cases with a wide range of charges, including murder, genocide and crimes against humanity over killings during the July uprising that led to make her flee to India on 5 August.

Bangladesh and India signed an extradition treaty in 2013, which was later amended in 2016, providing a legal framework for such requests.

In July 2016, Bangladesh and India amended Article 10 (3) of their bilateral extradition treaty to facilitate swift extradition of fugitive criminals between the two nations.

Meanwhile, a Chattogram court on Thursday rejected the bail application of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatan Jagran Jote and former ISKCON leader, in a sedition case.

Responding to a question on Chinmoy’s bail rejection, Jaiswal on Thursday reiterated that it is their expectation that the ongoing proceedings in Bangladesh will ensure that the individuals who have been arrested receive a fair trial. “This is our expectation.”

tbs