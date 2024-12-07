India chose AL’s friendship over 19cr Bangladeshis: BNP’s Hafiz

BNP senior leader Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed today said that the Indian government’s biggest mistake was turning the 19 crore Bangladeshis into enemies for friendship with Awami League.

“They (India) don’t want friendship with the people of Bangladesh. They have made the party of looters and thieves their friends,” he told a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club.

Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Front, a platform of Hindus, arranged the programme against Indian aggression.

He said Bangladesh was supposed to have a friendship with India for eternity, but the Indian government had ruined it by pestering its close neighbour.

“By supporting the illegal autocratic ruler, Awami League, they (India) have made 19 crore people of Bangladesh enemies,” Hafiz said.

He said Bangladesh wants to be a good friend of India, but the BJP has infused religious poison into India.

Hafiz said Bangladesh is not a threat to anyone, but the BJP government is using the Indian media to spread lies about Bangladesh. He alleged that some political leaders like Sheikh Hasina are trying to destroy the communal harmony existing in the country.

The BNP leader said Sheikh Hasina destroyed all the state institutions due to her lust for power.

“Bangladesh was not like this before she came to power in 2008. A woman who can be so cruel, who can make people disappear and kill, who can launder so much money, she is Sheikh Hasina. She has tortured us with thousands of false, fictitious cases,” he said.

Hafiz said the Awami League has created the Hindu-Muslim conflict, but Bangladesh is not an Islamic Republic. “This country is a People’s Republic. We want to live in a beautiful country with people of all religions and castes.”

He also strongly protested and condemned the burning of the Bangladeshi flag in India, saying no one has the right to do it.

Hafiz also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for urging the Indian government to seek the deployment of UN peacekeeping forces in Bangladesh. “Bangladesh does not need peacekeeping forces; take peacekeeping forces to your own country.”

DAILY STAR