In Chile, Cape Verde hero Vozinha struggles to cope with glare of fame

After thwarting eventual champions Spain and becoming an overnight global celebrity, Vozinha emerged as an unlikely hero of this year’s World Cup. But four months after his tournament exploits, Cape Verde’s veteran goalkeeper is discovering that adapting to his newfound fame is not easy.

The 40-year-old, whose full name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias, moved to Chile in July and now finds himself struggling to settle in at his new club, Colo Colo.

At the World Cup, Vozinha helped Cape Verde hold Spain to a 0-0 draw in their tournament debut as the tiny African island nation reached the last 32. There, they took Lionel Messi’s Argentina to extra time before bowing out.

Before the match against Spain in Atlanta, Vozinha was just a journeyman goalkeeper who had spent his career moving between unremarkable clubs in Portugal, Cyprus and Slovakia.

A clean sheet against the World Cup favourites saw his Instagram following surge from 50,000 to several million within hours. He now has 27.5 million followers.

Vozinha shed tears after the match, overwhelmed by the scale of his and his team’s achievement, but also saddened that he had been unable to secure a visa for his mother to attend.

After joining Colo Colo, Chile’s most successful club, based in the capital, Santiago, he was unveiled at their Estadio Monumental in front of thousands of fans, amid fireworks.

He has also been recruited by global brands such as Adidas, Pepsi and Red Bull to front advertising campaigns.

Vozinha recently attended the Ballon d’Or ceremony in London after finishing sixth in the voting for the men’s Goalkeeper of the Year award.

However, on the pitch, the player who spent last season in Portugal’s second division has struggled to make an impact.

By the start of November, he had featured in only five of Colo Colo’s 14 possible matches. The club won the Copa Libertadores, South America’s equivalent of the Champions League, in 1991.

He was expected to be on the bench again this weekend as his new team closes in on the Chilean title and a place in next year’s Copa Libertadores.

“I came here with the intention of playing in the Libertadores, but my focus is on this week, which could be very important for Colo Colo. My future will be decided after that. I’m not thinking about that,” Vozinha told reporters.

Reluctant celebrity

Vozinha’s life was turned upside down following his World Cup exploits. He moved to a new country and went from being virtually unknown to a celebrity with little privacy.

He worked as a rubbish collector before turning professional. To put his Instagram following into perspective, the entire population of his native Cape Verde is just over 500,000.

“I’ve lost my peace and tranquillity,” Vozinha told British newspaper The Observer.

“I no longer have any privacy, or at least much less than I used to. Now I go out, I go to a restaurant, and there’s always someone who wants to take a photo with me or asks me for an autograph. Or, worse, someone is filming me.”

During the first few weeks after signing for Colo Colo, Vozinha regularly visited a bakery in Santiago’s affluent Vitacura neighbourhood.

“I think it was good for him to go because he felt welcomed and was able to chat to people,” Gustavo Cassin, manager of the Metissage cafe, told AFP.

Cassin and Vozinha avoided discussing football. Instead, the player would talk longingly about his home country while enjoying his morning croissant.

Will he stay?

His previous life, when he combined playing football with teaching beach volleyball, now seems a distant memory.

“To be honest, if I were offered the life I have today or the life I had before, I’d choose the one I had before,” he told The Observer.

In Chile, media reports are speculating about whether Vozinha will remain at the club beyond 2026. He signed a six-month contract with Colo Colo, which can be extended by a year only if he plays a sufficient number of minutes.

He has also faced criticism, with Chilean goalkeeping legend Claudio Bravo, a former Barcelona and Manchester City player, questioning his ability.

“He has made several errors in situations that require coordination,” said the former Chilean captain. “And if you don’t have coordination, you’ll never do it.”

Vozinha has only a handful of games remaining before his contract expires, potentially bringing his Chilean adventure to an end.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/football/chile-cape-verde-hero-vozinha-struggles-cope-glare-fame-1595986