If young generation is nurtured properly, Bangladesh will change: Mirza Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul said, “Young generation can remove all discrimination and bring revolutionary change to all levels of society. There is no alternative to youths to alleviate all inconsistencies in society. I feel proud to be a student of Dhaka College. I was a teacher there. I also learned politics from this college. Experiences from that time have been a great asset for me.

“Student-people mass rising shed blood and ousted the fascist. So, let us forget envy and division so that we can build a new Bangladesh. We have progressed much and still we have to go far. For this, brilliant people must take leadership and time has come for the brilliant youth to lead,” he added