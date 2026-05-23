If they want violence, no one can do it better than us: Asif Mahmud

The Daily Star

National Citizen Party spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan yesterday warned that if the ruling party chooses violence as a political tool, his party would also respond in the same way, claiming no one can do it better than them.

Condemning the attack on NCP leader Nasiruddin Patwary in Jhenidah, Asif alleged that BNP activists attacked Patwary and local NCP leaders, leaving three people with head injuries.

“We saw such incidents during the Awami League’s rule. Attacks were carried out on cultural programmes, religious events, and even inside mosques. We are seeing that start again,” he said.

He made the remarks at a programme held at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital, where 229 leaders and activists from United People’s Bangladesh (UP Bangladesh) — a political platform formed by former leaders of Islami Chhatra Shibir — joined the NCP, reports Prothom Alo.

Asif alleged that the government was failing to run the state and was instead trying to suppress opponents through repression.

Demanding the arrest of those involved in the attack by last night, he said, “If they are not arrested, and if you choose violence, then we too will be forced to choose violence.”

Warning the ruling BNP government, the former adviser to the interim government said, “Although the opposition has repeatedly shown goodwill, the ruling party is seeking violence. Even though our blood is hot and we are young, we understand when to act and when to focus on rebuilding the country. But if the ruling party wants violence and chooses it as its only political weapon, then we already showed during the 2024 mass uprising that no one can do it better than us.”

Asif Mahmud also accused the BNP government of failing to run the state effectively.

He said the country was facing multiple crises, including rising violence and insecurity, and blamed the government for the situation.

Criticising the home minister, Asif said, “At times, it seems he thinks he is the prime minister or the president. But he is not properly performing his duty as home minister or appears unwilling to do so.”

Speaking at the event, Sarjis Alam, chief coordinator of NCP, said the BNP is betraying the people, as it has failed to uphold key political commitments, including the July Charter and a proposed referendum.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/if-they-want-violence-no-one-can-do-it-better-us-asif-mahmud-4182281