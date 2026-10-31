‘If I send men, Tk50 lakh will become Tk1cr’: Boro Sazzad’s aide Sunny threatened traders with armed attacks, say police

Sunny is seen holding a firearm on a road in front of a factory. Photo: CCTV

A man identified as Sabbir Hossain alias Sunny, an alleged associate of top criminal Sazzad Ali alias Boro Sazzad, demanded extortion money from businesspeople and threatening them with armed attacks if they refused to pay, police have said.

The 34-year-old was arrested by the Chattogram district Detective Branch (DB) from Siddhirganj in Narayanganj during a special operation last night (30 October), according to a press release issued by Chattogram district police today (31 October).

Police allege that Sunny used to call businesspeople and industrialists on behalf of Boro Sazzad, demanding money and threatening to attack their homes and business establishments with firearms if they failed to pay.

An audio recording obtained by police captures Sunny threatening an alleged extortion victim, saying, “If I have to send our men and carry out an incident, the amount will go up from Tk50 lakh to Tk1 crore. It won’t be any less.”

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, Sunny had previously lived abroad before returning to Bangladesh and coming to Chattogram last year at Boro Sazzad’s direction. Since then, he had been involved in extortion, assaults and other criminal activities on behalf of Boro Sazzad and his associate Borhan Uddin.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Chattogram District Police Superintendent Masud Alam said Sunny was provided with the phone numbers, addresses and other details of businesspeople and industrialists. “He used the information to contact them and demand extortion money, threatening armed attacks and shootings if they refused to pay.”

The police used information technology to track and arrest him, he said.

Masud Alam also said Sunny received a monthly salary of Tk50,000 from Boro Sazzad. “He was assigned to oversee extortion and other criminal activities in place of Mobarak Hossain Emon, alias David Emon, who is currently in prison.”

According to the press release, members of the group attempted to forcibly collect money from individuals and businesspeople. When victims refused to pay or the group failed to collect the demanded amount, local associates carried out armed attacks on their homes or business establishments at Sunny’s direction.

Sunny demanded extortion money from expatriate businessman Mohammad Shawkat in August. An audio recording in police possession captures him threatening to attack the victim’s family if the money was not paid.

Sunny used both mobile phone calls and WhatsApp audio messages to intimidate people. Following one such threat, shots were fired at the gate of the expatriate’s building.

Sunny also came under the spotlight following an incident on 20 June in the Kalurghat Mohra BSCIC Industrial Area in Chattogram’s Chandgaon, where he was seen firing at a factory in broad daylight.

A 37-second CCTV video that went viral on social media showed him standing on the road and firing towards the factory while walking along the road.

District police said two cases had been filed against Sunny with Panchlaish and Hathazari police stations in Chattogram.

An investigation is underway to establish his involvement in extortion, identify his associates and determine the group’s activities. Police are also examining audio recordings of extortion demands and threats alongside other evidence.

Chattogram district police said operations were continuing to identify and arrest those allegedly involved in extortion, intimidation and other criminal activities in the city under the instructions of Boro Sazzad and David Emon.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/crime/sending-men-will-cost-tk50-lakh-1cr-boro-sazzads-aide-sunny-threatened-traders