The International Crimes Tribunal prosecution aims to complete proceedings in cases linked to the July Uprising within a year.

Chief Prosecutor Aminul Islam on Thursday said the tribunal wants to conclude all July cases through investigation reports and judgments within the period.

He said July-August related cases remain the prosecution’s top priority, with 590 initial complaints consolidated into 109 cases covering incidents nationwide.

Aminul said a list of around 4,000 alleged extrajudicial killing cases was also being reviewed.

He said verdicts in three to four more cases are expected next month, while investigations into several high-profile cases are nearing completion.

The prosecution is also preparing site visits to detention facilities linked to allegations of abuses.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/ict-prosecutors-aim-to-complete-july-uprising-trials-within-a-year