ICT: Hasina intimidating witnesses from India

Mohammad Tajul Islam, the Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, has accused former prime minister Sheikh Hasina of threatening and intimidating witnesses from India.

He made these allegations during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The chief prosecutor said: “We are observing that Sheikh Hasina is engaging in hate speech from India. She is threatening and intimidating witnesses to obstruct the course of justice.”

He further added: “There is a tribunal order prohibiting the broadcast of Sheikh Hasina’s hate speech. However, we still see some media outlets airing her statements. We urge them to refrain from broadcasting such content. If this continues, influencing and obstructing the tribunal’s proceedings, we will consider taking appropriate action.”

Previously, on December 5, 2024, the International Crimes Tribunal imposed a ban on the broadcast of Sheikh Hasina’s “hate speech” following an arrest warrant issued against her for her alleged role in the July-August genocide.

The tribunal issued the order after hearing arguments on domestic and international laws concerning “hate speech.”

