ICT chief prosecutor accuses Ziaul Ahsan of deliberately delaying Shapla Chattar case hearing

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam today accused Major General (relieved) Ziaul Ahsan of deliberately delaying a hearing in the case over the 2013 crackdown on Hefazat-e-Islam activists at Shapla Chattar in Dhaka’s Motijheel.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Aminul alleged that Ziaul initially refused to leave jail to attend the hearing. He later resisted police attempts to put handcuffs, a protective vest and a helmet on him.

“The prosecution had been waiting for Ziaul since morning,” he said.

Ziaul, who has been appearing virtually from prison in another crimes against humanity case involving enforced disappearances and killings, was brought to ICT-2 around 1:30pm in a prison van.

Witnesses at the tribunal said Ziaul was seen arguing with police officers as they tried to put protective gear on him. He eventually entered the tribunal lock-up without wearing it.

The tribunal had set Wednesday for a hearing on framing charges against 41 accused in the case involving the Shapla Chattar operation and related incidents in Narayanganj.

Aminul alleged that Ziaul had repeatedly created disruptions during court appearances.

“His behaviour with police and prison officials is unruly. Once at court, he shouts and creates various disruptions. He has been doing this from the beginning of these cases,” the chief prosecutor said.

He also alleged that Ziaul had demanded to be transported to court alongside other accused persons, a request opposed by the prosecution on security grounds.

During the hearing, the tribunal allowed Ziaul to step out of the dock and address the court from the dais.

Ziaul told the tribunal that he had been brought from jail to court 54 times without incident. However, he said he had recently been transported separately in a prison van. He asked to be taken to court with the other accused, saying he could otherwise be blamed if anything went wrong during the journey.

Aminul said the tribunal had directed prison authorities to bring Ziaul to court with proper security arrangements.

He said the tribunal also indicated that proceedings could be conducted virtually if Ziaul refused to appear in person.

“The prosecution will not tolerate such disruptive behaviour in future proceedings,” Aminul added.

However, Ziaul’s sister and defence counsel, Nazneen Nahar, told The Daily Star that prison authorities had never complained to the family about any alleged unruly behaviour by her client.

During the hearing, prosecutors read out the charges and sought their formal framing against all 41 accused. Defence lawyers told the tribunal they were not prepared to respond as it was already late in the afternoon. The tribunal subsequently fixed next Monday for the next hearing.

Separately, Aminul said the prosecution and the tribunal’s investigation agency would jointly visit districts across the country to identify alleged crimes against humanity committed during the Awami League’s rule between 2008 and 2024.

He said the teams would hold public hearings and collect information on allegations of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, abductions and killings during the July Uprising.

Asked about logistical support for the initiative, Aminul said the prosecution would seek government assistance and expected the authorities to provide the necessary support.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/ict-chief-prosecutor-accuses-ziaul-ahsan-deliberately-delaying-shapla-chattar-case-hearing-4322306