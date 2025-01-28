ICT cases are complex, there should be no haste: Toby Cadman

Toby Cadman, special advisor to the chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), Monday said the cases with the ICT are very complex and the tribunal will need time for trial proceedings. There should be no haste in this regard.
Cadman, who is a joint head of the London-based law firm Guernica 37, expressed it was also necessary to bring changes to the existing legal framework of the tribunal.
He made the remarks while speaking to newspersons at the ICT premises on Monday. ICT chief prosecutor MD Tajul Islam and other prosecutors were present there.
Stating that he felt proud to take part in the ICT trial proceedings for the first time, Cadman said he was giving time to the prosecutors and the investigating agency, as well as studying the evidence and information.
He further said they had been discussing for several days to bring necessary changes to the existing legal framework of the tribunal and will also talk to the government about the matter.
He hoped it was possible to bring changes to the existing legal framework and that would make the judicial process smooth and fair, as well as local and international legal standards would be maintained.
News agency BSS adds: Cadman hoped that India would stand by the truth and give a positive reply in response to the note verbale sent by Bangladesh for repatriating ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, for the sake of justice.
“The foreign ministry has properly called for her extradition from India. It is now India’s turn, to whether they would take the side of justice or stand for her impunity. I hope they will stand for justice in the future,” he said.
Cadman pointed out that it was true that the Bangladesh government cannot force its Indian counterpart to take a positive step in response to the diplomatic message, adding, “But we can hope that Sheikh Hasina will be brought back to the country and made to stand trial.”
The ICT prosecutor advisor said the ousted prime minister would get every opportunity to defend herself as per the law.
“I came here to work as a professional and I would do that. No incidents, or activities from the past would be able to influence my work here. All should keep in mind that there is no room for haste in completing these trial procedures correctly,” he added while replying to a question of a newsperson.
