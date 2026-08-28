ICJ verdict in Rohingya genocide case likely in Oct

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected to deliver its verdict in the Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar in October 2026.

The Gambia’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice Dawda A Jallow said this when State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir called on him on the sidelines of the 23rd OIC Extraordinary CFM in Jeddah yesterday.

Jallow said the verdict on accountability for the atrocities committed against the Rohingya would play a critical role in finding a sustainable solution to the crisis.

Humaiun called for the safe, dignified and voluntary return of the Rohingya to Myanmar.

Bangladesh shelters more than 1.2 million Rohingya, most of whom fled a military crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine State in 2017.

Rohingya continue to flee to Bangladesh amid conflict between the Myanmar military and the rebel group Arakan Army.