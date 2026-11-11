Home ministry more focused on constitutional amendments than public security, alleges Nahid Islam

Opposition Chief Whip Nahid Islam has accused the home ministry of being more active in matters concerning constitutional amendments than in ensuring public security, amid what he described as a deteriorating law and order situation across the country.

He demanded a statement from the home minister in parliament on the overall security situation and the government’s response to the recent incidents of violence, arson and sabotage.

Nahid, also the convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), made the remarks while speaking on a point of order during the second day of the fourth session of the 13th parliament today (10 November).

He alleged that what he called the “fallen fascist forces” had been carrying out covert attacks in different parts of the country, setting buses on fire and engaging in vandalism.

“Today, we have heard reports of one person being killed. Hasibul Al Islam, president of Dhaka University unit Jatiya Chhatra Shakti and a coordinator of the Students Against Discrimination, was subjected to a covert attack in Moulvibazar. Crude bombs exploded at Dhaka University, and a BNP office was vandalised,” he said.

Nahid said his party had been raising concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation for the past seven months, adding that the home ministry’s failure had become increasingly evident.

He alleged that the ministry appeared more active in matters concerning constitutional amendments than in ensuring public security.

“Fascist Awami League lawmakers are coming to the country, holding programmes and then fleeing abroad again. How is this situation being created?” he said.

The NCP leader said they had expected the home minister to brief parliament on the law and order situation, or at least issue a statement, but no such remarks had been made by the second day of the session.

“We expect the government to be accountable for its response to the overall situation in the country, its failure to maintain law and order, shortcomings in intelligence activities and failures in diplomatic efforts with India,” he said.

Drawing the Speaker’s attention, Nahid said public concern over the country’s security situation was growing and urged the government to clarify in parliament what measures it was taking to address the situation.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/home-ministry-more-focused-constitutional-amendments-public-security-alleges